Government scraps NHSX and NHS Digital

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced the move yesterday (22 November) following a recommendation from the chair of NHS Digital to create a single digital body for the health service.

In its announcement, the DHSC stated that the move is aimed at improving support for the recovery of NHS services and addressing the record backlogs of patients waiting for treatments, as well as moving its strategy of digital transformation forward.

"Recruitment, training and retention of NHS staff and digital transformation will be put at the heart of the NHS in England," the DHSC said.

"The recommendations build on the huge progress made on digital transformation during the pandemic, following a commission by the Secretary of State in summer 2020, and will improve co-operation between the key digital bodies of the NHS by bringing them under one roof for the first time."

NHSX was established in April 2019 as a joint unit of teams from DHSC and NHSE/I to implement digital improvements to services, responsible for user experiences and developing data best practice. DHSC stated that NHSX has "fulfilled its mandate."

NHS Digital, a non-departmental public body, is responsible for the provision of information, data and IT systems for commissioners, analysts and clinicians in health and social care in England.

Meanwhile, the education and training body of the NHS, Health Education England, will also be incorporated into NHSE/I, "putting long-term planning and strategy for healthcare staff recruitment and retention at the forefront of the national NHS agenda."

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said that merging the units would put "workforce planning and digital transformation into the heart of the NHS."

"These reforms will support our recovery from Covid-19 and help us tackle waiting lists to give patients excellent care in years to come," Javid commented.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS, said: "Digital and workforce are central to transforming the NHS to tackle the backlog and recover services after the Covid pandemic, as well of course deliver on our Long Term Plan commitments and maintain momentum of the lifesaving NHS Covid vaccination programme, all while looking after thousands of patients in hospital with the virus.

"By coming together in this way, the whole health service can continue progress in delivering these goals."