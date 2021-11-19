PAM Group hires two from Health Assured

Brandon Collins and Stefan Jagielska

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
PAM Group hires two from Health Assured

EAP, health and wellbeing provider PAM Group has announced the appointments of Brandon Collins and Stefan Jagielska from rival Health Assured.

Collins, a founder and sales director at Health Assured, will join PAM as sales director of its ToHealth business. Prior to Health Assured, Collins founded and ran two businesses, PCP and Corporate Support.

Jagielska will join as head of account management for ToHealth, with responsibility for driving service levels and innovation to add further value to services.

Both will take up their new roles in early 2022 as part of PAM's growth strategy.

ToHealth is a provider of corporate health and neurodiversity services, including employee health and wellness screening, assessments, assistive technology, diagnostics and staff coaching and awareness training.

PAM Group chief executive, James Murphy, commented: "I am delighted that we have managed to secure them to join the PAM team in 2022. I have known Brandon for 15 years and he is a true expert in the EAP market. He will help shape the strategic direction of PAM and the delivery of our psychological health services.

"At a time when mental health is so important to employees and people throughout the UK, the appointment of Brandon and Stefan demonstrates our commitment to invest in the services we provide to our clients and the service users who rely on PAM Group."

PAM Group, which provides occupational health, EAP and wellbeing services and solutions, stated that it aims to double turnover to £80 million over the next three years through continued organic growth and acquisitions

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Male employees putting off health issues leading to workplace disruption

Peter Gibbons: Impact of the pandemic on children can't be ignored

More on Employee Benefits

Male employees putting off health issues leading to workplace disruption
Employee Benefits

Male employees putting off health issues leading to workplace disruption

New research shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 19 November 2021 • 2 min read
Benefits and remote work play pivotal role in staff retention: Unum
Employee Benefits

Benefits and remote work play pivotal role in staff retention: Unum

New research finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 November 2021 • 2 min read
Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed
Adviser / Broking

Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

COVER
clock 16 November 2021 • 7 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read