PAM Group hires two from Health Assured

Collins, a founder and sales director at Health Assured, will join PAM as sales director of its ToHealth business. Prior to Health Assured, Collins founded and ran two businesses, PCP and Corporate Support.

Jagielska will join as head of account management for ToHealth, with responsibility for driving service levels and innovation to add further value to services.

Both will take up their new roles in early 2022 as part of PAM's growth strategy.

ToHealth is a provider of corporate health and neurodiversity services, including employee health and wellness screening, assessments, assistive technology, diagnostics and staff coaching and awareness training.

PAM Group chief executive, James Murphy, commented: "I am delighted that we have managed to secure them to join the PAM team in 2022. I have known Brandon for 15 years and he is a true expert in the EAP market. He will help shape the strategic direction of PAM and the delivery of our psychological health services.

"At a time when mental health is so important to employees and people throughout the UK, the appointment of Brandon and Stefan demonstrates our commitment to invest in the services we provide to our clients and the service users who rely on PAM Group."

PAM Group, which provides occupational health, EAP and wellbeing services and solutions, stated that it aims to double turnover to £80 million over the next three years through continued organic growth and acquisitions