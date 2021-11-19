Critical illness claims down due to delayed health checks: Royal London

Awareness during ‘Movember’

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Critical illness claims down due to delayed health checks: Royal London

Royal London has highlighted declining cancer claims rates as a result of people delaying healthcare checks during the pandemic.

According to its claims data for 2019-2020, Royal London stated that critical illness claims were one fifth lower overall than expected.

Claims for prostrate cancer, the most common cancer claim, fell by almost half (47%) between 2019 and 2020, while claims for testicular cancer dropped 38% during the same period.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said that the impact of the pandemic on the NHS and healthcare services "understandable caused interruptions" to screenings, with access to GPs also reduced, as conditions went undiagnosed for longer.

"As a result, our overall claims last year for critical illness conditions were a fifth lower than expected, with the number of claims for testicular cancer down by a half. We know that the early detection of conditions, especially cancer, ensures that treatment can start sooner, which in turn boosts the overall survival rates. The concern is that delays in diagnosis will mean more intensive treatment is required and, tragically, the likelihood of greater deaths," Paterson said.

"As the NHS recovers and screening programmes resume, we'd urge people to take any health niggles seriously and raise any concerns with their GP. The Movember movement is a great cause. We all need to help raise awareness, beat stigmas and motivate everyone to lead healthier lives, which includes being alert to symptoms that don't seem right."

