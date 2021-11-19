The Openwork Partnership adds two strategic partners to develop growth strategy

18 more businesses identified as potential partner firms

The Openwork Partnership has continued to progress its growth strategy through new long-term strategic partnership agreements with major firms in its network, the firm revealed.

Unique Financial Planning and The Penny Group are the first two businesses to sign the new five-year strategic partner firm contracts with The Openwork Partnership.

"Strategic partner firm contracts give the biggest network members and The Openwork Partnership more security to invest in a mutually beneficial relationship while offering control over client ownership and marketing rights for the strategic partner firms," it said.

The Openwork Partnership said it had identified 18 businesses with around 850 advisers combined, as potential strategic partner firms. Those account for around two-fifths of mortgage lending last year and a quarter of assets under management across platforms and Omnis, The Openwork Partnership's investment arm, according to the firm.

The Openwork Partnership aims to roll out these new contracts to all potential strategic partner firms by the end of the year, it added. "Newcastle Financial Advisers and Just Mortgages were already on longer term contracts before the new initiative, which builds the momentum generated by the successful rebrand in February."

"The signing of the first strategic partner firm contracts is a major milestone in the growth of The Openwork Partnership and underlines the power and value of the relationship with our partners," said Philip Howell, chief executive of The Openwork Partnership.

"It is very much a two-way agreement which gives both sides more security and protection which is beneficial for all network members while offering control over client ownership and marketing rights to the bigger firms, recognising their scale and status."

Stewart Williams, chief executive of Unique Financial Planning said its relationship with The Openwork Partnership has played a significant role in the firm's growth over the past few years. "We are delighted to now be committing to a continued relationship with them. We have a clear and ambitious expansion plan to create a valuable, scaled, and sustainable firm, with a view to eventually capitalising our business."

Graeme Morrissey, partner of The Penny Group, said: "The Penny Group will continue to focus on recruiting and training the next generation of highly qualified financial advisers, in order to provide a natural home for the many business owners in the network who are seeking their own exit in the near to medium term. The Openwork Partnership have clearly indicated their support of our plans for growth."

The strategic partnership initiative has included the firm's first TV advertising campaign and a rebrand as part of The Openwork Partnership's ambitious strategy. Its new brand incorporates a new visual identity, website, strapline and adviser materials alongside updated values and behaviours as part of a wider and inclusive positioning, according to the company.

