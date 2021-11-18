Benefits and remote work play pivotal role in staff retention: Unum

According to research carried out among 2,000 UK adults found that more than half (54%) of employees aged 18-34 said they'd likely quit if their company stopped offering remote or hybrid working, with

A similar percentage (58%) of the same age group stated they feel more productive now before the onset of the pandemic. Across all age groups, around one in five (21%) of workers said they were happy with the flexible working arrangements provided by their employer during the pandemic.

Benefits were also found to be an important factor to staff retention, with 23% of workers who moved jobs or wanted to do so during the pandemic said it was because their employer did not offer a high-quality benefits package or support.

Flexibility of benefits access was also a consideration, as 21% of employees stated they wanted wellbeing benefits and support packages that can be accessed remotely.

Meanwhile, one in five (22%) of employers said their employer failed to look after their mental (21%) and physical health (22%) during the pandemic.

Attracting and retaining staff has become a hot topic for employers throughout the pandemic, with 294,000 people leaving their jobs between April and June this year - the highest number since 2018 and up by 38% in the previous quarter - according to data from the Office of National Statistics.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK, commented: "While salary still factors into decision-making over potential job moves, our research proves just how much value employees place on the quality of benefits and wellbeing support being provided. You just can't get away with having one but not the other.

"The workforce, in particular younger employees, belonging to this new hybrid world have made job expectations crystal clear. A combination of agile benefits, mental and physical support and a sense of autonomy and trust is the only way businesses will keep their staff loyal, happy, engaged and successful in the long run."