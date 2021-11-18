Openwork Partnership hires Stuart Dodson as managing director

Chief commercial officer to exit

clock • 1 min read
Openwork Partnership hires Stuart Dodson as managing director

The Openwork Partnership has overhauled its senior leadership team with the appointment of Stuart Dodson as managing director and announced the exit of chief commercial officer Mike Morrow.

Dodson, in the new role of managing director, has been tasked with achieving growth across the network and strengthening partner relationships.

Dodson had been managing director of Newcastle Financial Advisers, a ‘leading firm' in the network, since 2013. He was also chair of Openwork's shareholder council having taken up the position in April 2020.

The new managing director will be supported by Liam Richards who has been promoted to strategic partner director to work with larger firms in the network from his current role as sales director at Owl Financial, Openwork's specialist protection advice business.

The business said its recruitment process for a new chief commercial officer was "well advanced" to find a replacement for Mike Morrow who is leaving in February. He worked at the firm for the past six years.

Morrow was made chief commercial officer earlier this year. He had been tasked with leading on proposition development across the business as well as "development of the wealth platform".

Chief executive Philip Howell said: "Our senior leadership team plans have been carefully managed to achieve the right combination of complementary skills to execute our strategy.

"We are delighted to be able to appoint Stuart Dodson and Liam Richards to their new roles and continue the evolution of our leadership team. We are sorry to see Mike leave and he does so with our genuine gratitude and best wishes for the future to a new personal opportunity."

The Openwork Partnership said it had more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network. It rebranded to The Openwork Partnership in February this year.

Topics

More on Critical Illness

Talking openly about money benefit overall health and relationships
Critical Illness

Members must start conversations around later life and care funding, says CII

24 million adults underconfident about managing money

Georgie Lee
clock 12 November 2021 • 1 min read
Alan Lakey: The value of congenital condition cover for children
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: The value of congenital condition cover for children

'An area that creates confusion with the potential for inferior advice'

Alan Lakey
clock 01 November 2021 • 3 min read
Aviva pays out over £63m to CIC breast cancer claimants
Critical Illness

Aviva pays out over £63m to CIC breast cancer claimants

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read