Openwork Partnership hires Stuart Dodson as managing director

Dodson, in the new role of managing director, has been tasked with achieving growth across the network and strengthening partner relationships.

Dodson had been managing director of Newcastle Financial Advisers, a ‘leading firm' in the network, since 2013. He was also chair of Openwork's shareholder council having taken up the position in April 2020.

The new managing director will be supported by Liam Richards who has been promoted to strategic partner director to work with larger firms in the network from his current role as sales director at Owl Financial, Openwork's specialist protection advice business.

The business said its recruitment process for a new chief commercial officer was "well advanced" to find a replacement for Mike Morrow who is leaving in February. He worked at the firm for the past six years.

Morrow was made chief commercial officer earlier this year. He had been tasked with leading on proposition development across the business as well as "development of the wealth platform".

Chief executive Philip Howell said: "Our senior leadership team plans have been carefully managed to achieve the right combination of complementary skills to execute our strategy.

"We are delighted to be able to appoint Stuart Dodson and Liam Richards to their new roles and continue the evolution of our leadership team. We are sorry to see Mike leave and he does so with our genuine gratitude and best wishes for the future to a new personal opportunity."

The Openwork Partnership said it had more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network. It rebranded to The Openwork Partnership in February this year.