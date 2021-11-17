CII publishes members guide to social media professional safety

The 14-page guide - Using social media professionally and safely - said members should align themselves with company values when on social media in a professional capacity and urged them to be aware of any conflicts of interest when expressing personal opinions. It also warned those whose social media accounts are linked to their professional organisation to ensure their posts are conducted in a professional manner.

The professional body highlighted that it is not just what you write or photos you post that could cause you problems within the financial services arena. "Personal finance professionals are being encouraged to fact and source check any content they wish to share," it said.

"Financial services has always had the stereotype of being boring and full of middle-aged men. Social media allows us to show that this image is far from the truth. But even though it can be a wonderful place, it can also be negative," Kathryn Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services and author of the guide's foreword, added.

The CII explained that the guide included recommendations for what to do when a post generates a negative response and how the CII's digital companion to the code of ethics could help ensure professionals do not find their career 'cancelled' due to a hasty tweet.

"It's easy to read a ‘tweet' in an aggressive tone or write something in all innocence that is seen in a completely different context to what you intended. This can lead to anger and to-ing and fro-ing of point scoring, sometimes boiling into insults or more," Knowles said.

She added that it's not nice when this happens, for anyone involved: "It can change people's perception of you and can potentially affect your professional image, and in more extreme cases your current and future work opportunities."

Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs of the CII and Personal Finance Society, said using social media can open a whole new world of opportunities but also places the user on an instantly exposed platform for the whole world to see.

"While corporate social media policies can help to navigate the purpose of a social media account, this is only beneficial in a professional capacity rather than a personal one. Users should feel able to be themselves online while remaining respectful of others," he said. "We hope our guide helps members feel empowered to make the most of social media."