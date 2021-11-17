WPA launches LifeStage Health for women's health support

The health insurer stated the new product has been designed to support women throughout "events that happen naturally and predictably during the course of their lives" through access to specialist healthcare professionals.

WPA highlighted statistics that found 63% of women's working life is negatively impacted by menstrual symptoms, four in 10 women with endometriosis fear losing their job due to the condition, while eight in 10 women going through the menopause are currently working and one in four experiencing symptoms serious enough for them to consider leaving their job.

LifeStage Health allows employers to supplement existing healthcare benefits or as a standalone benefit for those not currently within the company scheme.

Sharon Shier, head of product development at WPA, commented: "We wanted to design a solution to help raise awareness and break taboos around women's health, not just around the menopause but across the distinct journey of being a woman.

"WPA LifeStage Health recognises the challenges that occur naturally throughout women's lives including periods, contraception, fertility, pregnancy, as well as the peri and post menopause phases."

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, added: "It's great to see a health insurer recognising the broader challenges faced by employers and the female workforce. LifeStage Health is an innovative solution that helps companies and working women thrive and I'm looking forward to working with WPA and sharing it with my network."