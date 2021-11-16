Zurich UK partners with Healix on corporate healthcare plan

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Zurich UK and Healix have announced a new partnership designed to enhance the insurance provider’s corporate healthcare offering.

As a result of the partnership, Zurich's LiveWell app will be integrated with with Healix's claims management services and the HealthHero virtual GP service.

The combined offering will be available as part of various tiers of benefits for Zurich UK members across its corporate client base through brokers and intermediaries, as well as directly to clients.

The LiveWell app is a wellbeing hub which allows members to assess, monitor and receive support on improving their health and wellbeing.

The benefits for employees of Zurich corporate clients will have access health and wellbeing options for "almost all eventualities", comprising a "full health journey" beginning with a GP consultation, receiving any onward referral letters, and opening and managing claims with Healix through their phone.

Within the offering, there will be four tiers of benefits for clients to choose from, ranging from Core to Advanced+.

The Core offering includes full diagnostic coverage and access to a medical facility network, the Advanced and Advanced+ tiers offer a full array of services, including no restrictions on available medical facilities, diagnostic coverage, physiotherapy and mental health treatment, and full access to the LiveWell wellbeing app and virtual GP service.

Ian Talbot, chief executive at Healix, commented: "At Healix, we're dedicated to making sure we provide flexible and bespoke healthcare benefits, and our new partnership with Zurich ensures their clients will get exactly that.

"Ultimately this will provide access to timely, private diagnostics, and ease them through the entire healthcare journey. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on Zurich and their client's wellbeing."

Stephane Baj, head of Zurich UK's Accident and Health team, added: "With Healix, our members will be able to receive fast and accurate diagnostics, and the integration of the app will allow them to manage their own journey, so that their health and wellbeing is prioritised at all times. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our clients."

John Brazier
John Brazier

