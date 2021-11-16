OpenWork adds Cura Financial to protection proposition

The link will allow OpenWork advisers to provide access to life, critical illness, and income protection for clients with specialist requirements that may have not been able to secure cover previously.

Cura specialises in protection advice for clients whose situation can include having a high-risk occupation, extensive travel to foreign countries, have pre-existing health conditions or hazardous pastimes.

That can include clients with a history of cancer, heart attack, strokes, mental health issues and HIV as well as clients in the Armed Forces, working offshore, at heights or under water, as well as people travelling to higher risk destinations and clients that participate in high-risk pastimes.

Paul Shearman, proposition director, Mortgages & Protection at The Openwork Partnership, said: "Cura Financial Services is a fantastic multi-award-winning addition to our protection proposition and will help our advisers to support even more clients and enable them to get the insurance they need."

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura and chair of the Protection Distributor's Group, commented: "It's disappointing for both advisers and clients when protection can't be offered due to a health condition, occupational risk or travel disclosures.

"The Openwork Partnership advisers now have a greater opportunity to be able to place clients who previously would have been declined. We're absolutely delighted to be working with The Openwork Partnership and look forward to helping to protect more clients."