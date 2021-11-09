Scottish Widows joins forces with Macmillan on cancer support

Life insurance policyholders, alongside pensions and investments customers, will be provided with access to emotional, practical and financial support and guidance through a referral to Macmillan's support line.

Scottish Widows and Macmillan have also collaborated on accelerating the claims process for critical illness policyholders, resulting in reducing the time taken to process a claim from over 60 to approximately 17 days, according to the insurer.

Research from Macmillan shows that more than one third of people with cancer (39%) are severely financially impacted by their diagnosis, while separate research from Scottish Widows found that around one quarter (26%) of those with cancer or living with someone who had been diagnosed would have found help accessing government benefits and other forms of financial support helpful.

Meanwhile, one in six (16%) would have found access to specialist advice and support about the financial impact of cancer beneficial.

Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows, commented: "If you've been diagnosed with cancer, the focus should be on your health and getting the treatment that you need. However, the reality of life means that people also often have to worry about money, and the time taken to access the medical care that they need.

"Our partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support aims to address these issues in a very real way, to help policyholders prioritise their health. The training we're giving to line managers also means that colleagues are provided with the help and support they need during what can be a very difficult time."

Julia Featherstone, financial guide on the Macmillan Support Line, said: "We receive calls every day from people who are extremely concerned about how they're going to cope financially after their cancer diagnosis. Not being able to earn in the same way, or rising costs on things like heating bills, can put a huge amount of additional stress on people at a time when they should be able to focus on their health and treatment.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Scottish Widows so that more people can access support at a time when they need it most. Our Financial Guidance Team understand that cancer impacts each person differently and we're here to provide specialist, tailored guidance to suit everyone's personal set of circumstances - meaning people can get back to concentrating on their health and living as well as possible with cancer."