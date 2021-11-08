Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Equity Health Solutions

The deal marks the second acquisition by PCH since it became part of Global Risk Partners (GRP) in July last year, following its takeover of Sussex-based health broker, SJA, in January.

Equity Health Solutions was established in 2016 and works with UK PMI providers to offer personal, business and international health insurance, as well as personal travel cover.

Stephen Hough(pictured), managing director of PCH, said the deal demonstrated the continued commitment to expanding GRP's healthcare operation.

"We joined GRP with a clear brief to accelerate growth, and this acquisition is the next step forward in delivering on that. Equity Health Solutions is a great business with an excellent reputation and we're delighted to have them on board," Hough commented.

"There are still significant opportunities within the healthcare sector, and we will continue to make the most of those opportunities when we find businesses that are the right fit."

Equity Health Solutions director, James Neeves, said: "As health insurance specialists, we pride ourselves on giving the best possible unbiased advice so that every customer gets the best cover to meet their individual needs.

"It's great that PCH recognises what we've set out to achieve, and we're looking forward to working with them and building on the new opportunities that joining them will bring."