MetLife rolls out three new clinical pathways for group income protection

MetLife UK has launched a trio of new clinical pathways for Long Covid, mental health and musculoskeletal (MSK) as part of its group income protection proposition.

The new clinical pathways are aimed at supporting employees in seeking treatment and rehabilitation, while reducing the length of employee absences, according to the insurer.

In response to changing wellbeing needs and priorities brought about by the Covid pandemic, MetLife stated the three pathways provide support including early intervention case managers, access to necessary treatment, Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) and wellbeing resources, employee awareness modules, and training for employees and managers.

Adrian Matthews, EB director at MetLife, commented: "The world has evolved in the last 18 months, so it's only right that employee benefits do too. Now more than ever there's a focus on mental health, MSK and Long Covid, which is why it was a priority for us to launch our new clinical pathways to support those who need it.

"Employers have a key role to play in providing employees with access to early intervention and preventative support services as well as support with any hospital and rehabilitation treatment to aid their return to work in a way that is empathetic and helps all parties to be clear on the way forward together."

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that there are now over one million people in the UK reporting symptoms of Long Covid, while MetLife's claims data detailed that Long Covid accounted for 10% of new claims over the last three months - an increase of 250% against the previous quarter.

MetLife stated it has launched the dedicated pathway to pathway to help employees manage their symptoms and begin the process of returning to work after a period of the illness, including provision of access to functional assessment resources and wellbeing partners.

"Our previous research found that more than a third (34%) admit that they've had to take four weeks or more off work due to having an accident, falling sick or to care for a loved one. A significant period of leave like this can be detrimental to employees' financial and mental wellbeing and can make the return to work feel even harder," Matthews added.

"Through providing access to services of this kind, employers can be safe in the knowledge that they are doing all they can to look out for their employees' mental and physical health, even at times when they can't look out for themselves."