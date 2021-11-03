Collective Benefits secures further £7.3M investment

From Prosus Ventures

John Brazier
1 min read
Independent employee benefits platform, Collective Benefits, has raised $10 million (£7.3m) in funding from technology investor Prosus Ventures.

London-based Collective Benefits, which launched last year, provides a dedicated employee benefits platform for workers within the ‘on-demand economy', including flexible insurance and benefits specifically for independent workers, from sick and injury pay to family and compassionate leave.

The insurtech said that the latest round of funding, delivered by the venture investing arm of Prosus, will enable it to expand its suite of products and services for independent workers, as well as continue to expand its presence as the market leader across Europe and beyond.

The investment follows a funding round completed in July, led by Silicon Valley venture fund NFX, which generated £6m.

Since its launch in the first half of 2020, Collective Benefits has raised total investment of over £17m.

Anthony Beilin, chief executive and co-founder of Collective Benefits, commented: "[Prosus] have significant expertise investing in and operating platforms that work with independent workers, and are an ideal partner to set the stage for Collective Benefits' next phase of growth.

"We are transforming a hundred-year-old industry to finally serve the real needs and wants of the growing independent workforce. With this fresh funding, we're one step closer to realising our vision to create valuable benefits for independent workers." 

In late July, Collective Benefits also partnered with healthtech specialist EQL to offer gig economy workers access to treatment for MSK conditions, such as back and joint pain.

