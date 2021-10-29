UK counting the cost of pandemic to financial wellbeing

The Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey canvassed responses from more than 1,000 people in the UK and illustrated the depth the Covid-19 pandemic has had on financial wellbeing.

In addition to highlighting the need for greater income protection take-up with nearly half (39%) respondents lacking financial security in case of being unable to work if they were to become ill, it also found that just under one third (29%) of people have been unable to maintain their standard of living due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, around one quarter (24%) of respondents said they have been unable to pay their mortgage or housing costs.

The survey found that there is also a shift in the number of young employees seeking financial coaching from their employer, with 45% of millennials looking for support, yet only 15% employers offering it.

Arjan Toor, chief executive of Cigna Europe, commented: "The pandemic has significantly impacted household finances, and will do for years to come, and it's important that employers recognise the effect this type of stressor can have on a person's whole health. If an employee is feeling financial pressure, it will ultimately impact their physical and mental health, and lead to more chronic conditions.

"Employers need to provide more comprehensive well-being policies and holistic solutions, which include matters like the wellbeing of an individual's family, their social wellbeing, their work wellbeing and their financial wellbeing. A proactive approach in coaching and support when managing these everyday stressors, could make a huge difference."