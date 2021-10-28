Aviva pays out over £63m to CIC breast cancer claimants

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Aviva pays out over £63m to CIC breast cancer claimants

Aviva has detailed the extent of claims for Breast Cancer across its critical illness and income protection policies.

The insurer stated that it paid out 63,464,230 to critical illness customers with breast cancer, with an average payment of more than £77,000, during 2020.

In addition, it paid out an annual insured benefit of £1,370,939 to individual income protection customers with breast cancer, with an average payment of more than £20,000 annual benefit, last year.

Aviva stated that Breast Cancer was "by far" the most common reason for critical illness claims among women, as 42% of all individual critical illness claims made by women were as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis.

The insurer also noted that it paid out on two critical illness claims made by men for breast cancer last year.

It also found that the average age of a breast cancer income protection claim was 42, indicating that "the average age of people being diagnosed with breast cancer is becoming younger."

In a survey conducted among 1,000 UK customers, Aviva found that over one-third (36%) of people put off seeing their GP straight away after discovering a change in their breast during the pandemic, while the same number were "scared to go in case it was something serious."

A further 32% of respondents said they didn't consult a GP because they "didn't think it needed checking out."

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager at Aviva, said: "Breast Cancer impacts people of all ages and that's why it is so important that everyone regularly checks themselves for warning signs and that they seek prompt medical advice if they have any concerns.

"Should a customer be diagnosed with Breast Cancer, critical illness and income protection can provide crucial financial support to help customers focus on treatment and recovery rather than worry about their finances.

"Aviva can provide customers with additional advice and support through our partnership with Macmillan to help them deal with the impact of living with and recovering from a Cancer diagnosis."

John Brazier
