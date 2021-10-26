Reassured customers get £6.4 million in Covid life insurance claims

Life insurance broker Reassured has seen £6.4 million in Covid-related claims paid out to its customers since the start of last year.

A total of 1,131 claims have been paid to beneficiaries of protection policiessold by Reassured, with £17.6m paid out in 2020 and £15.9m in 2021 so far, totalling payouts of £33.5m during the entire period.

The broker stated that Covid-related life insurance claims represented 19% of the total value of claims paid out since the start of 2020. Should current levels of claims continue, Reassured expects total life insurance payouts for the year of £21.1m, up £3.5m on 2020.

Reassured stated that there is £12.5m of claims still currently under assessment, while claims made during the Christmas 2020 and New Year period, at the height of the pandemic, are processed and settled "the predicted figure for Covid related payouts for the rest of the year and beyond is expected to increase significantly."

Steve Marshall, chief executive at Reassured, commented: "The Covid pandemic has inflicted immeasurable damage to families across the UK, many of whom have lost loved ones in a difficult period.

"Today's figures highlight the significant impact the virus has had since its outbreak in 2020 and the loss of life it has caused. There is no doubt that bereavement is immensely painful, but the support life insurance can provide will hopefully help to ensure that the families of those who have passed are not left vulnerable when it comes to their finances.

"We are confident that Reassured's simple buying process will continue to give wider access to insurance for a greater number of people."

