Self-funding routine healthcare operations on the rise: PHIN

With NHS waiting lists now reaching to 5.7 million people, PHIN has found an increase in people self-financing their care compared to using insurance policies, which do not typically cover pre-existing conditions.

Figures from PHIN show that during the first half of 2021, self-funding hospital-based private treatment comprised one third (32.9%) of all private admissions for the first time.

During the second quarter of the year (April-June) 65,000 people opted to self-fund private treatment, compared to 50,000 during the same time period in 2019, representing a rise of 30% in people self-funding treatment.

The research also found that self-paying is at its highest among 60 to 79-year-olds.

PHIN said that the growth in self-pay is particularly evident for some procedures, including cataract surgery and hip replacement with both now more commonly self-funded than paid for through insurance.

For hip replacements, 4,700 self-paid for treatment in Q2 this year against 2,500 who used insurance, compared to 1,700 and 2,200 respectively in the same quarter two years previously.

For private cataract operations, 7,300 people used an insurance policy in April to June 2019 while 8,100 self-paid. In the same quarter this year, 6,100 used insurance compared to 11,400 self-paying.

PHIN's research comes before a reported £5.9 billion investment in the NHS to clear the current backlog, expected to be announced in this week's Autumn Budget.

A survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of PHIN found that more than one fifth of people (22%) said the Covid-19 pandemic has made them more likely to consider using private healthcare compared to before.

The main reason given for considering private healthcare was being treated quicker (88%), while 71% expressed concerns over NHS waiting times.

However, affordability was cited as the main barrier to using private healthcare treatment by 71% of respondents.

Matt James, chief executive of the Private Healthcare Information Network, commented: "Our poll helps shine a light on how people's opinions are forming over healthcare since the outset of Covid-19 with more than a fifth saying that since the pandemic they are now more likely to consider going private.

"With hundreds of thousands of NHS and private elective operations lost in 2020 due to the pandemic, and waiting lists consistently in the news, it is perhaps unsurprising to see people considering self-funding private treatment even if they had not done so previously.

"We would say to all those thinking about this route to make sure they are fully informed so they make the choices that are correct for them and to avoid surprises."