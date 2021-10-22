LV= pays out on 35-year income protection claim

The policy relates to a woman who has been unable to return to work since 1987 having been diagnosed with epilepsy following a brain haemorrhage.

She had originally taken out the policy 16 months before the incident, aged just 27.

LV= stated that she will continue to receive pay outs until 2023 with the policy term comes to an end.

Justin Harper, proposition and marketing director at LV=, said that the claim is an indicator of the "true power" of income protection products.

"Not only does it demonstrate that life changing injuries and conditions can strike at any age, but they can be long lasting too. Credit must go to the adviser who talked to their client about protecting their income and for putting index-linked cover in place. The claim started out at £93 a week and has risen nearly threefold over time, to a current weekly pay out of over £270," Harper commented.

"Financial and practical support can make a positive difference in times of hardship and reinforces again the real value of sound financial advice. I hope stories like these can offer advisers more encouragement and confidence to talk to new and existing clients about their protection needs."

LV= paid over £9.4 million in income protection claims between January and July 2021, supporting over 1,500 policyholders aged between 23 and 64.