WPA rolls out new group health insurance proposition

The Absolute Health product has been designed for mid-to-large employers that want to offer benefits which help them deliver their corporate healthcare strategy and objectives, according to the insurer.

It is a fully insured claims rated product that includes profit share optionality, as well as pathways for musculoskeletal, mental health and cancer as standard.

Claims on the product can be made via WPA's Health App with access to the insurer's Precision Analytics platform also included.

Brian Goodman, WPA's executive director of Large Corporate Customers commented: "We have launched Absolute Health in response to the feedback from intermediaries who were keen for WPA to have a fully insured option for larger schemes, so that more of their customers can experience our market leading service."

Sarah Brannan, a senior consultant at Buck, said: "The number of providers in the insured Private Medical Insurance market has been shrinking in recent years, in large part due to acquisitions, so it is exciting to see WPA returning to the fully insured space to provide mid to large corporate clients with another option.

"For those clients who don't want to take on the additional liability represented by the Corporate Deductible funding mechanism, this re-opens WPA to them as a potential partner to deliver their medical benefits."