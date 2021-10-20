National Friendly launches full income protection proposition

The Bristol-based mutual has extended its portfolio with the launch of a full income protection product, alongside its recently launched Accident Only Income protection product, which includes no medical underwriting.

Th mutual said the new IP product is aimed at providing protection in the event of illness and accidents, has a "common-sense" underwriting approach which will allow cover for well-controlled Type 2 diabetes, and will also offer opportunities for a straight-through application process, which it states is "unique to the market."

The new policy has been designed for people working 16 hours a week or more, who cannot work due to ill health or injury, and will pay up to 70% of earnings to qualifying policyholders.

It includes a benefit guarantee to protect benefits based on the member's income at the start of the policy for those whose earnings fluctuate and flexible options such as the benefit pays out over one or two years, accidental death benefit, and an extended list of hazardous pursuits as part of the cover.

The mutual's partnership with HealthHero provides other beneficial features for members, such as the ability to access private GP services. The new policy can also assist in getting members back to work quickly through its rehabilitation benefit, offering access to private therapies and consultations.

National Friendly chief executive, Graham Singleton, commented: "Our mutual heritage, of over 150 years' experience of meeting members' needs as the priority, has been central to the design and pricing of our new income protection product suite. For many, the full coverage of sickness & accidental injury, income protection cover will be the most appropriate solution with or without hazardous pursuits cover."

"However, for those whom existing medical conditions preclude sickness cover, our accident only product provides the opportunity of some cover as opposed to no cover, reflecting our drive to be as inclusive to as wide a range of customers as possible. In the event of claim both policy types will benefit from our excellent claims handling service providing peace of mind to those members at their time of most need."