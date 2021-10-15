Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

Plans to leave Spring 2022

clock • 2 min read
Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

Charles Randell is to step down as chair of the Financial Conduct Authority and Payment Systems Regulator after three years in the role.

Randell was appointed chair in April 2018 and was due to hold the appointment for five years but plans to leave the role in Spring 2022.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been asked by Randell to begin the process to appoint his successor.

In April, Gina and Alan Miller of the True & Fair Campaign called for the resignation of Randell over the compensation scheme of victims of financial loss, claiming the FCA had taken "anti-consumer and potentially unlawful steps".

Last year, Randell apologised for the FCA's role in the London Capital & Finance and Connaught fund scandals, saying the regulator was "profoundly sorry for the mistakes [it has] made".

On his departure, Randell said: "As the FCA prepares to implement its new wholesale, retail and data strategies under an established new executive, now is the right time for a new chair to carry on the close and continuous oversight of our transformation.

"During the pandemic, the FCA stood up for consumers and businesses, while the markets we oversee proved resilient, laying the foundations for record capital raising to support the recovery.

"The PSR has been working to ensure payment systems - the lifeblood of the economy - work well for all. Being chair of the FCA and PSR has been a great privilege."

Sunak added: "I want to thank Charles Randell for his work as chair of both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator during this important period.

"Both organisations undertake a vital role in ensuring that the UK financial markets work well, protecting the interests of consumers, promoting effective competition, and enhancing the integrity of the UK financial system.

"Charles has led both boards during the UK's transition to our new position outside the EU, through the vital economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting the important transition following Nikhil Rathi's arrival as new CEO of the FCA."

The FCA has said Randell will not be moving to another position.

Topics

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read