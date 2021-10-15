Ombudsman updates distress and inconvenience compensation guidance

The body said while its approach had not changed more detailed guidance would result in fairer consumer outcomes.

"Our approach hasn't changed, but our stakeholders tell us that more detailed guidance will help financial businesses and their customers reach a fair outcome", said Garry Wilkinson, principal Ombudsman and director of investigation.

He explained that there may be different types of compensation to consider if a customer has lost out as a result of a mistake.

Ombudsman awards fair compensation for any of the following:

distress

inconvenience

pain and suffering

damage to reputation

Compensation may not be awarded, if there is no more than a minor inconvenience or upset, according to the body.

"We're unlikely to award compensation for minor delays due to a business's phone line being busy, or for a typo in a letter, if it doesn't change the meaning," the Ombudsman said.

"There is also no compensation for the impact of events that were outside of the business's control, or for the effects of a third-party's action."

Different amounts might be awarded in similar cases. The same mistake could have a very different impact on different people. Awards may therefore differ in similar cases, the FOS said.

The body explained that vulnerable customers, for example, could be more severely impacted by a mistake. If that's the case, the Ombudsman is likely to consider a higher award to reflect this, particularly if the business was aware of its customer circumstances.

Awards range from an apology or a small monetary award of less than £100 which compensates a one-off incident or occurrence, such as a small administrative error or a short delay, to an award of up to £5,000 and over.

According to Ombudsman, an award of more than £1,500 and up to around £5,000 is appropriate where the mistakes cause sustained distress, potentially affecting someone's health, or severe disruption to daily life typically lasting more than a year.

A mistake that has an extremely serious short-term impact could also warrant this level of compensation, but usually, there would be an expectation of some ongoing or lasting effects.

Examples at the higher end could include where the effects of the mistake are irreversible or have a lasting impact on someone's health or even resulted in a personal injury, Ombudsman said.