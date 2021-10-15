Bupa rolls out new menopause support helpline

The Bupa Menopause Healthline is an extension of the healthcare provider's existing menopause support service, offering access to menopause-trained nurses for advice and guidance on managing symptoms.

It is available free to anyone covered by Bupa health insurance or a health trust scheme, as well as named dependants on a policy, who can also use the service for advice about a family member's symptoms.

The helpline will sit alongside Bupa's other menopause support services, such as the recently launched Menopause Plan, which women access to primary care for symptoms through specially trained GPs through Bupa Health Clinics.

Last month, Bupa UK was one of the first companies to sign Wellbeing of Women's ‘Menopause in the Workplace' pledge.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa Insurance, commented: "Menopause is a time where many women need support tailored to them. With over 34 mental and physical symptoms, it can be a difficult time at home and at work. Because of this, too many women are leaving the workforce because they don't get the right support.

"Easy access to the right tailored advice and guidance is often a gap, and that's why we've launched this Menopause HealthLine where women can access trusted support and advice from specially trained nurses when they're not sure where to turn. We hope this will help many women continue with their careers and help our business customers retain more of their talent."