Bupa rolls out new menopause support helpline

Extension of current support service

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Bupa rolls out new menopause support helpline

Bupa has launched a new menopause helpline for its customers and employees ahead of World Menopause Day (18 October).

The Bupa Menopause Healthline is an extension of the healthcare provider's existing menopause support service, offering access to menopause-trained nurses for advice and guidance on managing symptoms.

It is available free to anyone covered by Bupa health insurance or a health trust scheme, as well as named dependants on a policy, who can also use the service for advice about a family member's symptoms.

The helpline will sit alongside Bupa's other menopause support services, such as the recently launched Menopause Plan, which women access to primary care for symptoms through specially trained GPs through Bupa Health Clinics.

Last month, Bupa UK was one of the first companies to sign Wellbeing of Women's ‘Menopause in the Workplace' pledge.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa Insurance, commented: "Menopause is a time where many women need support tailored to them. With over 34 mental and physical symptoms, it can be a difficult time at home and at work. Because of this, too many women are leaving the workforce because they don't get the right support.

"Easy access to the right tailored advice and guidance is often a gap, and that's why we've launched this Menopause HealthLine where women can access trusted support and advice from specially trained nurses when they're not sure where to turn. We hope this will help many women continue with their careers and help our business customers retain more of their talent."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

CII launches consultation to update 2016 manifesto

More on PMI

Bupa rolls out new menopause support helpline
Employee Benefits

Bupa rolls out new menopause support helpline

Extension of current support service

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 October 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

Building Back Together

COVER
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read
'Alarming' dental, audio and optical backlog as a result of Covid-19
PMI

'Alarming' dental, audio and optical backlog as a result of Covid-19

‘Massive demand for ear, eye and teeth solutions’

Hardeep Tawakley
Hardeep Tawakley
clock 12 October 2021 • 6 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read