Bupa launches new holistic Employee Assistance Programme

The combined offering aims to "proactively support" employees' total wellbeing through a confidential EAP programme and digital wellbeing platform.

The new EAP will offer users a digital experience together with clinical support, such as counselling and personalised digital content to support holistic wellbeing across mental, physical, social and financial.

Bupa LifeWorks will be linked to members' Bupa Global health plans enabling them to use a single log-in via their MembersWorld accounts to access the LifeWorks content and counselling options.

Accessible via phone, computer or app, the EAP will be available to all group schemes and their employees at no additional cost.

Members will be able to speak to a specialist adviser for advice, work-life support and get referred to a counsellor for short term telephone, in-person or video support as well as other specialists such as financial and legal professionals.

Employees will have access to up to five phone, face-to-face or video counselling sessions per issue, per year for them and any eligible dependants covered on their health plan. If more specialist interventions are required, individuals can access ongoing support as part of their Bupa Global health plan, where covered.

The insurer stated that the new offering its part of its digital transformation strategy, driven by increasing demand from customers for digital support systems.

Patrick Watt, commercial director at Bupa Global, commented: "All of us have experienced the high mental health toll of the pandemic, but promoting good wellbeing is also about our physical health, our financial health - all are inextricably linked.

"At the same time, boundaries between work and home life have blurred. Employees are rightly looking for more support, so it's vital we continue to innovate our services and bring solutions that fit our customers' needs.

"Bupa LifeWorks is a major advancement for us. We're now offering holistic support in all areas from emotional issues to everyday practical concerns, and more easily accessible, confidential "always-on" assistance. And our resources are available 24/7 and in 49 different languages, something we were unable to offer previously."