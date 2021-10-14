SMEs record "critical" impact of Long Covid on business

The survey, conducted on behalf of Unum among 1,055 SMEs in the UK, found that 45% of firms reported at least one staff member had been diagnosed with Covid-19, while just over one-third (35%) had an employee report symptoms of Long Covid.

When measuring the impact on the business, one-third of SMEs that had a staff contract Covid-19 said it had a "critical" impact, defined as "substantial financial loss and the success of the business has been seriously damaged."

This rose to 38% of SMEs that had staff affected by long-term symptoms of Long Covid, with a further 36% reporting a "significant" impact on financials and success of the business.

In comparison, only 6% and 8% of SMEs recorded a "critical" impact where there were no Covid diagnoses or Long Covid symptoms respectively.

According to the latest data released by the Office of National Statistics, there were 1.1 million people experiencing self-reported symptoms of Long Covid as of 7 October, rising from 970,000 in early September.

Meanwhile, 41% of SMEs reported losing a "large client" or experienced "adverse market conditions" in 2021, up from 29% in 2019.

Unum's head of public policy, Simon Hodgson, commented that despite the challenges highlighted by the research, there were also reasons to be optimistic.

There's a growing appetite from SMEs to look after employees' health and wellbeing. A Group Income Protection policy such as Unum's that includes a full vocational rehabilitation service could be incredibly valuable for SMEs beyond providing vital insurance for their staff," Hodgson said.

"Our exclusive research also highlights just what SMEs can achieve with a high-quality health and wellbeing offering. We found that SMEs with a proactive approach to managing sickness absence and went "well beyond legal requirements" were far less likely to have lost an employee for health reasons in the previous year compared to firms simply complying with the minimum statutory requirements."

Support required

Unum's report stated that with the potential for rising cases of long Covid, alongside other health conditions arising from the pandemic, the importance of employee wellbeing strategies for SMEs will only increase moving forward.

The research found that 56% of SMEs feel that the pandemic has led to new work-related mental health risks among employees, while 43% said it had led to new work-related physical health risks.

As a result, 64% of SMEs stated they feel a moral obligation to help their staff back to work after sickness absence, up from 50% in 2019, while 48% of SME owners say the pandemic will change how they handle workplace health forever.

Those SMEs surveyed that took a proactive approach to employee wellbeing saw better results, according to the research. 40% of SMEs who only "did the basics" on employee wellbeing saw an employee leave the business due to ill health in 2021; this fell to 17% of SMEs who stated they go "well beyond" the legal requirements.

"We want to see more SMEs and their employees benefit and call on policymakers to look at how businesses new to health and wellbeing support can best be helped to introduce support for their employees," Hodgson commented.

"Serving this huge and diverse market well is a must to provide employers and their employees with all the support they need in a post-pandemic world."