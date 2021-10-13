Howden to acquire Aston Lark

US-based insurance group Howden has announced an agreement to acquire Aston Lark from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bowmark Capital.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see the brokerage join A-Plan Group and Howden UK to create a full-service broker "unrivalled in its quality, scale and reach in the UK."

While financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, Howden stated that the deal was its "largest acquisition to date" and will create a business managing over £6 billion of gross written premium for more than 1.7 million policyholders.

The combined business will cover specialist Personal Lines, Commercial, Schemes and Affinity, Health and Benefits, Corporate, and Specialty.

Commenting on the deal, David Howden, chief executive of Howden Group, said the acquisition marks the completion of the group's UK broking platform.

"In a rapidly consolidating and technology-driven sector our commitment to employee ownership, unique structure, scale, distribution breadth and data-led approach stand out, and today's announcement further enhances our position as the credible alternative of scale for clients and a magnet for the very best talent in the industry," Howden said.

"Not only is Aston Lark the missing piece of our UK broking strategy but our new strengthened platform signals a new beginning for the Group, accelerating our significant international ambitions by bringing a fresh and energetic dynamic to all our markets and even greater value to our clients."

Upon completion of the deal, Aston Lark chief executive, Peter Blanc, will take on the role of executive chairman of Howden's UK retail broking operations, while current A-Plan chief executive, Carl Shuker, will lead the new platform as CEO.

Blanc said: "Together we will be the major force in the UK broking market and I'm extremely excited about what we can achieve over the coming years. Our combined products, services and footprint will enable us to capture every customer in the market.

"The Aston Lark culture of care for clients, employees and insurers resonates throughout Howden and this could not be a better fit. Our leadership team is looking forward to working with everyone at Howden as we become the very best broker in the market.

"We embarked on an exciting growth journey six years ago and have gone from placing £100 million of premium to £1 billion. We'll continue to seek high-quality acquisitions and talented individuals to join us as we become part of this amazing story."

