Square Health partners with white-label insurtech iptiQ

Square Health has announced a new partnership with Swiss Re-backed technology provider, iptiQ.

The new collaboration aims to provide clients using iptiQ's white-label technology across life and health insurance with a single point of contact for customers via an integrated technology approach.

As a result, customers of iptiQ's clients will receive value-add digital health benefits such as a virtual 24/7 GP consultations, e-prescriptions, mental health support, bereavement counselling, wellness checks and dietician services provided by Square Health.

The services aim to reduce the amount of time needed to diagnose health conditions and offer customers a way to "be more proactive in staying fit and well," according to iptiQ.

Dr Bippon Vinayak, executive chairman & co-founder of Square Health, said: "We are delighted to be collaborating with iptiQ as part of a long-term strategic relationship to bring a range of value-add services to their partners and customers.

"Using our "Clinic in a Pocket" app, we are able to deliver integrated healthcare services that complement the insurance products and enhance the benefit to the end customer."

Richard Edwards, head of UK distribution and partnerships of the L&H business of iptiQ EMEA, commented: "We are very excited to be working in partnership with Square Health to provide their products and services across our UK distribution partners. Our clients' customers deserve the best healthcare services on top of our simple digital insurance proposition."

