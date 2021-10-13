Fintech employee benefits platform joins GRiD

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Technology-based employee benefits platform Bravo Benefits has become the latest member of Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The fintech uses cloud technology to combine employee benefits software, reward and recognition, communication, health and wellbeing and group risk benefits onto one platform.

As a member of GRiD, Bravo Benefits will have an opportunity to network with industry leaders, have exclusive access to employer research and put staff through the GRiD Training Academy.

Earlier this month, insutech INSTANDA also became a member of GRiD, following law firm BDB Pitmans and return-to-work specialist Working to Wellbeing last month.

Wojciech Dochan, co-founder and managing director of Bravo Benefits, said: "As customers' needs change, it's important to be able to meet those needs. Working with GRiD will give us an opportunity to share best practice, and keep on top of developments to the benefit of customers."

Paul White, chair of GRiD, commented: "These last two years have hastened developments in group risk, all to the benefit of our clients: from working practices within the industry to how we deliver our products and services to clients. We're looking forward to getting to know Bravo Benefits better and sharing knowledge and ideas."

