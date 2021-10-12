COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

This year's Summit event is returning to an in-person format following 2020's virtual setting and COVER is looking forward to welcoming you back for our flagship conference on 2 November at The Brewery, London.

Encompassing individual and group protection, health and PMI, and employee benefits, the day's agenda will feature a combination of partner presentations, live panel debates and audience-led Q&As, examining the industry's most pressing topics, both pre- and post-pandemic, and exploring how health and protection offerings have adapted and client needs evolved as we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

To give you a taster of the main themes the conference will be exploring, here are the five main topics you can expect to hear about on the day and why they are relevant to you - no matter where you sit in the protection and health space.

Rising to the challenge

Resilience and overcoming adversity will be the biggest talking point throughout the day's sessions, little surprise given the exceptional challenges the protection and health industry has faced for the better part of the last two years.

Setting the tone for the day is our keynote speaker, polar adventurer Alan Chambers MBE, who will speak to his experiences leading expeditions across the planet's most hostile environments and how these leadership qualities translate to our own industry.

Speakers and panellists throughout the day will also be addressing the theme of overcoming adversity in the protection, health and work spaces, with specific sessions focusing on the vital importance of mental health (Improving the customer's mental health journey; Interactive workshop: Building back together).

Teamwork makes the dreamwork

As you may have gathered from the strapline for this year's conference - ‘Building back together' - one of the big themes at this year's Summit will be collaboration.

One of the key learnings of the pandemic is that the protection and health space needs to work together to achieve its common objective: close the protection gap and improve access to right insurance cover.

Signposting plays a pivotal role in this discussion and sessions focusing on income protection (Making income protection the best seller it should be) and how the market has changed (Building back together for a better future) among others, will examine how no insurer or broker is an island; all the more reason to embrace the importance of teamwork for the common good.

Adapting to succeed

Resilience and teamwork are fine qualities under most circumstances, however the ability to adapt to new circumstances and events is just as important, especially when people's wellbeing and security are at stake.

This year's Summit features a range of speakers that will be addressing the need for protection and health to take what it has learned from the pandemic and apply this knowledge to the betterment of the industry, from taking new approaches to client engagement (Doing it differently to break down barriers, build relationships and engage new markets), the constantly evolving health landscape (Assessing impact and changes in health as we emerge from the pandemic) and what protection needs to do to move forward (What does the market need to do to engage people around different life stages?).

The future is now

While the pandemic will rightfully impact on the protection and health space for some time to come, the Summit will also be looking forward to what the protection and health industry needs to do in order to modernise its processes and approach.

Speakers will be exploring the important role technology plays in this development, examining the ongoing digitalisation of healthcare (Digitalisation of healthcare - making products people want) and assessing how protection can be better improved through technological advancements (Is technology and use of data improving the way we do things and providing better customer outcomes?).

The conference will also explore the changing market environment with forward-looking sessions around the changing role of the adviser (Can protection advisers sell private medical insurance?), the future holds for the employee benefits space (The future of employee benefits) and how social media can be a force for good for advisers (Doing it differently to break down barriers, build relationships and engage new markets).

The customer is #1

As is right and proper, the customer should always be at the forefront of any protection and health conversation, and with new regulatory measures and initiatives coming into force, this message will resound loud and clear throughout the Summit's sessions.

Dedicated panels and presentations will be examining the new Consumer Duty rules (Improving the variability of customer outcomes?), the role of mindset in financial wellbeing (Financial wellbeing, is it more about mindset than money?), developing strategies for vulnerable customers (Helping you get the best outcome for vulnerable customers) and the evergreen topic of treating customers fairly (Treating customers fairly and transparently).

