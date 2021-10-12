Partners& appoints Marcia Reid as new managing partner

Chartered insurance broker Partners& has appointed Marcia Reid as managing partner of its Wellbeing, Engagement and Benefits business.

Reporting to Partners& chief executive, Phil Barton, Reid will take responsibility for leading the Wellbeing, Engagement and Benefits proposition, which the broker stated aims to provide clients with "seamless" advice across insurance, employee benefits and risk management.

Reid brings over 30 years' experience in the industry to the role, most recently as managing director of the Health and Protection division of specialist broker Stackhouse Poland, prior to its acquisition by Gallagher in 2019.

She held prior senior management roles as national account manager for Bupa UK, head of SME at SimplyHealth and director of corporate consulting at Lorica.

Commenting on her new role, Reid said: "This is a challenging time for anyone involved in the business of health but a significant opportunity for specialist advisers to work closely with their clients to protect themselves, their people and their business.

"I am delighted to be joining the talented and inspirational executive team at Partners& and I look forward to leading the Wellbeing, Engagement and Benefits team. We will work together to further develop the excellent proposition that goes right to the heart of the people risk agenda. We have a compelling story to tell and a shared purpose in combining technical excellence with commercial pragmatism and empathy."

