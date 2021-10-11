AXA Health policyholders latest to gain Cleveland Clinic access

Eligible plan members can be referred to Cleveland Clinic's Portland Place Outpatient Centre, located on Harley Street, London.

As part of its agreement with AXA Health, UK and international affiliates and partners of AXA Health will have access to Cleveland Clinic London's services, as of Autumn 2021.

The clinic focuses on heart vascular diseases, digestive diseases, neurosciences and orthopaedics, taking on highly complex patient cases and integrates clinical and hospital care into its services.

Similar deals with Bupa and WPA were announced by Cleveland Clinic in late September.

Brian Donley, M.D., chief executive of Cleveland Clinic London, commented: "As we enter the London healthcare market we are working with payers, providers and patients to improve the overall health of our communities.

"Our focus is getting people the right care at the right place, and at the right time. Our relationship with AXA Health will provide timely access to high-quality care for its members and their families."