UK SMEs levelling up mental health support for employees

33% increase since start of Covid-19

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Research from GlobalData has found that one-third of UK SMEs have increased mental health support since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of 2,000 UK SMEs surveyed, GlobalData found that 25.7% had increased the mental health support available for staff, while 8.7% had it increased it significantly.

While just over 60% of SMEs had neither increased or decreased the level of mental health support for employees, 4.1% of firms decreased support and 1.1% decreased support significantly.

Benjamin Hatton, insurance analyst at GlobalData, commented: ‘‘It is refreshing to see that a healthy percentage of UK businesses are acknowledging the importance of supporting their employees' mental health, especially after such a difficult period.

"Some of the support we have seen ranges from establishing a head of wellbeing to paid mental health sick days to mental health cover on private medical insurance. The cost to businesses and insurers for these problems continues to rise, so it makes sense to see so many firms looking to enact such changes."

According to GlobalData's report, United Kingdom (UK) Income Protection Insurance Market to 2025, mental illness-related claims accounted for the largest proportion of paid income protection claims value in 2020, at 32.4%.

John Brazier
