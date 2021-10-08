Demand for mental health support accounts for one in five: Canada Life

Reviewing the period from March to August this year, Canada Life found that more women were seeking mental health support than men, with 61% of cases for women and 39% for men.

The majority of cases were in the age group 28-33, accounting for 22% of cases, followed by ages 34-39 at 18% of cases.

Canada Life extended access to WeCare to its group income protection policyholders at the start of March this year.

The WeCare system measures levels of psychological distress using the NHS accepted CORE-10 assessment, where patients are presented with 10 statements about mental health and asked to rate each one.

Following an initial conversation, over half the cases (56%) were categorised as moderately or mildly psychologically distressed.

A further 29% were categorised as moderately or severely psychologically distressed, which is the severest level.

Canada Life stated that following intervention through WeCare there was "a significant improvement in the vast majority of cases."

Around three in four (73%) of all cases were moved outside the clinical definition of requiring further support, 24% of cases continued to report mild or moderate psychological distress, while a further 3% remained in the severest category, requiring referral to NHS support services.

Ian Ranger, head of claims at Canada Life group insurance, commented: "We face a huge challenge as a nation in the post pandemic recovery phase and none more so than in the area of mental health support. Already a huge issue pre pandemic, the demand for services and support continues unabated.

"As our WeCare data shows, mental health is an issue which covers all ages and genders, and can have a devastating impact on friends and family too. I'm proud of the way our support service has stepped up to the plate and delivered such a positive contribution to so many people's lives in such difficult times."