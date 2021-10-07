Cheryl Brennan named as Howden's new UK managing director

Takes over from Glenn Thomas

John Brazier
As part its employee benefits expansion strategy, Cheryl Brennan has been promoted to lead the UK business of Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing.

Brennan, who took on the role from 1 October, takes over from Glenn Thomas, who will focus on the continued growth and development of Howden's global employee benefits offering as global practice head of employee benefits.

Tomas will retain his role as executive chair of HEBW UK.

Brennan was previously appointed as executive director for health and benefits in October last year. In the role of UK managing director, she will lead Howden's UK employee benefits & wellbeing business and focus on "taking it to its next phase of growth."

As part of this, Matthew Gregson has been promoted to the role of executive director, UK Corporate, with the mandate to support and grow Howden's portfolio of corporate clients and enhance its service offering portfolio, while Mark Fosh has been promoted to director of SME.

Brennan commented: "Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing continues to prove itself as a trusted partner to solve the employee benefit and wellbeing needs of our clients, in the UK and globally.

"For many clients we are regarded as the market challenger that delivers exceptional consulting, products, services and outcomes. The last 18 months has bought about unprecedented change for employers. They have new problems to solve, new agendas and new pressures, and they look to us for solutions that better meet these needs.

Thomas said: "This marks an exciting chapter in the growth and development of Howden's employee benefits capabilities. We have an expert team in place and this, combined with our continued investment in technology and market-leading propositions means we are perfectly placed to provide employers with a genuine alternative choice in the market."

