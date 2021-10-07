Health and life insurance tops start-up employee's wishlist

According to new report

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Health and life insurance tops start-up employee's wishlist

Employees among UK start-up companies most desire health and life insurance as employee benefits, a new report shows.

Research conducted among 641 UK-based start-up companies by insurance broker Hooray Health & Protection has found that, for the most part, employee desires are being acknowledged and met when it comes to benefits packages.

Of those employees surveyed, 57% chose health insurance as their most-wanted employee benefit, followed by 45% that selected life insurance. Other highly desired benefits included a generous pension scheme (35%) and wellbeing perks (22%).

Overall, the What Workers Want 2021: Employee Benefits Survey report found that 93% of start-up employees received benefits, 78% said they were consulted about their benefits packages and 77% said that they were happy with the benefits they received.

Meanwhile, over half (55%) of respondents said that the benefits they received "are better than the average persons."

The report stated that the findings show that start-ups are both working to provide the right benefits to their employees and aware of the importance that benefits have in attracting and retaining talent, highlighted by 63% of respondents stating that benefits were a "very important" factor in their choice of workplace.

Charlie Cousins, founder of Hooray Health & Protecion, told COVER: "Hooray Health & Protection are seeing a massive increase in start-up employers looking to provide comprehensive benefit plans to their employees as they have been struggling to attract and retain the best talent in their industries.

"Our survey in has exclusive data from Canada Life which shows the average Group Life Insurance premium for a new business is £1316, if we combine this with the fantastic added value services insurers include such as Virtual GP, EAP etc. it is a cost effective way for employers to start building a comprehensive benefits package."

Data from Canada Life showed that the average group life insurance premium for start-ups was the lowest among group protection policies, behind group critical illness (£2,020) and (£3,042).

Mental health support was also highlighted in the report as a key factor for start-up employees, as over half (57%) stated that access to mental health services was their most-desired benefit, ahead of flexible working (49%) and extra holiday (38%).

"As is so often the case in the world of employee benefits, there is no one-size-fits-all solution," the report said. "Our survey results show a wide spread in what start-up employees believe would most help with their mental wellbeing. This demonstrates that providing choice is paramount to keeping everyone happy and healthy."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Vitality rolls out workplace wellbeing digital learning for advisers

Cheryl Brennan named as Howden's new UK managing director

More on Regulation

The Rising Stars of Protection: Leanne Stancliffe
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Leanne Stancliffe

‘It is such a mix; no two calls are ever the same’

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 October 2021 • 6 min read
Two-thirds of ethnic minorities in UK financial services have suffered discrimination
Adviser / Broking

Two-thirds of ethnic minorities in UK financial services have suffered discrimination

Race to Equality: UK Financial Services

Lauren Mason
clock 05 October 2021 • 3 min read
Tony Mudd: Loaded premiums - Not on my watch
Adviser / Broking

Tony Mudd: Loaded premiums - Not on my watch

‘We should root out this practice’

Tony Müdd
clock 05 October 2021 • 3 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read