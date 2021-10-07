INSTANDA becomes latest GRiD member

‘An increasingly diverse membership’

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
INSTANDA becomes latest GRiD member

Insurtech firm INSTANDA has joined the Group Risk Development (GRiD) industry body.

The technology specialist stated that it views membership alliances as playing a "key role" within the insurance industry, for both growth and expansion of the member organisations, and also for the "transformation of the industry as a whole."

As a GRiD member, INSTANDA will have exclusive access to networking events, specialist training, research and market-leading experts.

Simon Candy, senior manager, propositions and business development at INSTANDA, said: ‘We see it as our job to break into and digitise the group insurance market so that insurers can bring new products and services to market quickly. We value GRiD's reputation, collective voice, and influence in increasing awareness and the need for group protection products.

"The new membership with GRiD comes at a time when INSTANDA has recently enrichened its platform with additional group capability making it easier for companies providing this type of insurance to automate parts of the group insurance processes for employers and their employees."

INSTANDA is the latest to join GRiD, following law firm BDB Pitmans and return-to-work specialist Working to Wellbeing last month.

Paul White, chair of GRiD, commented: ‘We have an increasingly diverse membership and this adds value to every member. With the continual developments of all areas of group risk, from products and services to distribution too, we have a great forum to facilitate sharing, learning and best practice. We welcome INSTANDA and very much look forward to working together.'

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Vitality rolls out workplace wellbeing digital learning for advisers

Cheryl Brennan named as Howden's new UK managing director

More on Individual Protection

Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?
Underwriting

Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?

Five key questions

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 October 2021 • 7 min read
IamINSURED to launch new D2C life insurance platform
Adviser / Broking

IamINSURED to launch new D2C life insurance platform

Alongside advised model

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read
Vita partners with Principality Building Society on access to protection
Individual Protection

Vita partners with Principality Building Society on access to protection

Partnership strengthens its protection advice

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 October 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read