INSTANDA becomes latest GRiD member

The technology specialist stated that it views membership alliances as playing a "key role" within the insurance industry, for both growth and expansion of the member organisations, and also for the "transformation of the industry as a whole."

As a GRiD member, INSTANDA will have exclusive access to networking events, specialist training, research and market-leading experts.

Simon Candy, senior manager, propositions and business development at INSTANDA, said: ‘We see it as our job to break into and digitise the group insurance market so that insurers can bring new products and services to market quickly. We value GRiD's reputation, collective voice, and influence in increasing awareness and the need for group protection products.

"The new membership with GRiD comes at a time when INSTANDA has recently enrichened its platform with additional group capability making it easier for companies providing this type of insurance to automate parts of the group insurance processes for employers and their employees."

INSTANDA is the latest to join GRiD, following law firm BDB Pitmans and return-to-work specialist Working to Wellbeing last month.

Paul White, chair of GRiD, commented: ‘We have an increasingly diverse membership and this adds value to every member. With the continual developments of all areas of group risk, from products and services to distribution too, we have a great forum to facilitate sharing, learning and best practice. We welcome INSTANDA and very much look forward to working together.'