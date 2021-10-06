Majority of SMEs vulnerable to key person loss: Legal & General

The insurer's 2021 State of the Nation report surveyed 500 UK SME owners and revealed that many are more financially vulnerable than before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The death of an owner or key person was highlighted as the biggest risk facing SMEs by 52% of respondents, while the owner or key person suffering a critical illness

Just under six in 10 (59%) of respondents said that should key person loss occur the business would cease trading in less than 12 months. Of those SMEs surveyed, 94% recognised that they had at least one key person at the business.

Jeff Woods, head of intermediary development at L&G, said that the report showed higher optimism among SMEs than might expected following the impact of the pandemic, but that the vulnerability created by a potential key person loss was clear to see.

"We would urge SME business owners to consider the contingency plans they have in place and speak to a financial adviser urgently if they have no cover to protect themselves and their business in the event that a key employee becomes ill or dies," Woods said.

"This could help to meet the costs of repaying a business loan, replacing lost profits or hiring a short-term replacement."

The report also found that SMEs prefer to learn about protection through an accountant (30%) rather than through an adviser (28%).

However, the gap is closing for advisers compared to 2019's research where 36% of businesses opted for the accountant advice route compared to 21% preferring advisers.

Meanwhile, between 2019 and 2021 there was a noticeable increase between businesses preferring to research protection information through social media, increasing from 5% to 16%.

Of those respondents that did have business protection in place, 73% took out cover after receiving advice.

Of those without business protection, over four in 10 either ‘didn't see the need' (46%) or ‘hadn't considered it' (17%).

Commenting on the research findings, Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, said: "Clearly there is an opportunity for advisers and accountants to work together more closely on business protection signposting, which would benefit accountants, advisers and, mostly importantly, their business clients who will receive the right protection advice as a result."