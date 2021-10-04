Protection Distributor's Group adds three new members

John Brazier
John Brazier
04 October 2021
Protection Distributor's Group adds three new members

Caspian Insurance and Pure Protect have joined the Protection Distributor’s Group (PDG) as its latest members, as does Johnny Timpson

The addition of Caspian and Pure Protect bolsters the PDG to a total of 18 full members.

Since its formation in 2016, the PDG has launched initiatives including the Funeral Pledge and Claims Charter, as well as providing support towards a number of Access to Insurance projects such as the signposting and underwriting transparency agreements.

Oliver Rayner, managing director of Caspian, said: "The PDG has made great progress for the protection industry in recent years, and I am delighted that Caspian has been offered the opportunity to contribute to future initiatives. We look forward to working with PDG and its member firms to further promote and enable positive outcomes for consumers in this sector."

Dale North, managing director of Pure Protect, said: "Pure Protect and its associated companies are thrilled to be involved in such as important organisation as the PDG. Our client's financial security is at the heart of what we do, and in being part of this group it will cement the advice we offer and help us to achieve our goals in ensuring more families in the UK are better protected."

Meanwhile, the former and inaugural Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador for the Insurance Industry, Johnny Timpson, has also joined the PDG as an associated member.

Johnny Timpson commented: "I'm delighted to join the PDG as an associate member and support the Group continue to play a leading role in improving consumer inclusion, access, transparency, value and outcomes plus build on the PDG's Funeral Pledge and Claims Charter initiatives."

