Guardian unveils CI cashback offer for 200-year anniversary

During October and November, those who apply for critical illness protection or combined life and critical illness protection will be eligible for the offer.

This will take the form of two month's critical illness premium. The two cashback payments will be paid in December 2022 and December 2023.

"This is an opportunity that doesn't come along too often, so we wanted to celebrate the brand's bicentennial by doing something special to mark its birthday," said Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director at the Guardian.

"As well as arranging a big party for our valued partners, we thought let's give out some presents! Between now and the end of November, we're giving all clients who apply for our critical illness protection or combined life and critical illness protection, not just one, but two months' cashback. That's one to mark each 100 years."

This offer does not apply to life protection or children's critical illness protection.

Policies that start after 30 November will still be eligible, providing Guardian receives the application within the offer period.

There is no minimum premium requirement.