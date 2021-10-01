Vita partners with Principality Building Society on access to protection

The UK's sixth-largest building society has partnered with Vita after its members required independent protection advice, continuing the intermediary's trajectory as a referral partner.

Vita will work with Principality across its branch network, providing telephone advice to Principality members.Vita specialists will also carry out training sessions with staff in each of the branches, both online and face-to-face.

Vita director, Paul Reed, said: "This partnership with Principality ensures that all of their members will have access to the very best protection advice.

"It also helps us achieve our aim that insurance should be available for all, regardless of health and lifestyle. Having access to each insurer in the market means we can really drill into the detail of the full suite of protection products, rather than being constrained by that of one insurer."

Principality previously had a single tie arrangement, which meant it was unable to offer certain products and it was limited by the underwriting outcomes of one insurer.

Principality head of distribution Shaun Middleton added: "This agreement with Vita is really about doing the right thing by our members and ensuring that they are financially resilient for whatever life may throw at them.

"This is not just about protection for mortgages, it is also adding value across our whole proposition, as this partnership doesn't only benefit those people just taking out protection for the first time.