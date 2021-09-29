AIG Life warns of post-furlough negative mental health spike

The government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is due to end on 30 September, sparking concerns it could lead to a resurgence in anxiety and money concerns for people.

The end of the furlough scheme comes at a time when the cost of living is increasing and the NHS is experiencing a significant backlog of patients requiring medical help.

According to AIG Life, there is a risk that people will be made redundant when the scheme closes, adding financial pressures on families and individuals. The return to a working environment after 18 months at home could also present challenges for people.

"Living through the pandemic has been tough on everyone's mental health. All the indications are that employees who were furloughed by their employer were to some degree protected for a time against the financial impact," said Donald MacLean, chief financial officer at AIG Life.

"This situation changes for some people at the end of this month, so we need to be ready to help when people are brave enough to say they're struggling with mental illness and they can't work as a result," he adds.

Data from HMRC suggests 1.6 million UK jobs have been furloughed by 484,000 employers, though the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted unemployment to rise to 6.5% earlier this year, by the end of 2021.

This was up from the 4.6% unemployment prediction announced by the Office for National Statistics in August.

AIG Life has expressed particular concern for young people, dependent on the hospitality sector for work. According to the company's digital healthcare service - Smart Health - offered to AIG Life customers, demand for appointments with mental health professionals remains high.