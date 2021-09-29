AIG Life warns of post-furlough negative mental health spike

Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is due to end 30 September,

Georgie Lee
clock 29 September 2021 • 1 min read
AIG Life warns of post-furlough negative mental health spike

The end of the government's furlough scheme could risk a spike in mental health cases, according to AIG Life.

The government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is due to end on 30 September, sparking concerns it could lead to a resurgence in anxiety and money concerns for people.

The end of the furlough scheme comes at a time when the cost of living is increasing and the NHS is experiencing a significant backlog of patients requiring medical help.

According to AIG Life, there is a risk that people will be made redundant when the scheme closes, adding financial pressures on families and individuals. The return to a working environment after 18 months at home could also present challenges for people. 

"Living through the pandemic has been tough on everyone's mental health. All the indications are that employees who were furloughed by their employer were to some degree protected for a time against the financial impact," said Donald MacLean, chief financial officer at AIG Life.

"This situation changes for some people at the end of this month, so we need to be ready to help when people are brave enough to say they're struggling with mental illness and they can't work as a result," he adds.

Data from HMRC suggests 1.6 million UK jobs have been furloughed by 484,000 employers, though the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted unemployment to rise to 6.5% earlier this year, by the end of 2021.

This was up from the 4.6% unemployment prediction announced by the Office for National Statistics in August.

AIG Life has expressed particular concern for young people, dependent on the hospitality sector for work. According to the company's digital healthcare service - Smart Health - offered to AIG Life customers, demand for appointments with mental health professionals remains high.

Topics

More on Adviser / Broking

Millions turn to advisers in pandemic but advice gap remains
Adviser / Broking

Millions turn to advisers in pandemic but advice gap remains

Over two million people asked advisers about protection during the pandemic

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 28 September 2021 • 1 min read
A rare picture of "The Editor's Process"
Adviser / Broking

John Brazier: Technology, mental health and IPAW

Editor’s letter

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 September 2021 • 5 min read
COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022
Adviser / Broking

COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read