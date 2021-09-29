Scottish Widows: Post-lockdown financial wellbeing boost fading

Research from the insurer has found the post-lockdown boost trailed off in the third quarter, despite gains to household income.

The Scottish Widows Household Finance Index dipped from 44.7 in the second quarter to 44.0 in the third.

However, the pace at which this fell was at a slower rate than at any other time during the start of the pandemic, as a result of improved job security and income.

It also revealed the recent return to work has sparked the first income rise since Q1 2020.

However, households have also adopted renewed pessimism with regards to their financial outlook over the next 12 months. At 49.2 in Q3, this index was down from 50.3 in the previous quarter.

Jackie Leiper, pensions, stockbroking and distribution director at Scottish Widows, commented: "UK households recorded slightly weaker trends as the post-lockdown recovery began to subside and living costs surged."

"However, our long-term financial planning trackers highlighted a wave of positive developments in Q3. Around 10% of households are now considering intergenerational planning, which suggests that Covid-19 has made more families think about how important it is to consider being financially prepared for the unexpected."

The news follows a recent announcement from Royal London that predicted UK households would suffer a £107 loss each month from October as a result of rising energy bills, consumer inflation and universal credit cuts.

From October, the £20 weekly top up to Universal Credit, providing families with £86.66 each month, will be withdrawn.

Yet, Scottish Widows index revealed some households took an optimistic view with regards to job security. Its data showed the lowest level of pessimism since the second quarter of 2019, though households also expressed renewed pessimism with regards to their projected financial outlook over the next 12 months.

Scottish Widow's research also reveals long-term changes to financial planning, with 9% of families being recorded as having increased the extent of their long-term financial planning to include inter-generational dynamics.

At the same time 73% of UK households surveyed were considered preparing for the future financial wellbeing of loved ones in other generations to be important.

Nearly one in four households (24%) would not consider other generations in their financial planning at all.