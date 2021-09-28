Insurance Institute of London appoints as Julian Enoizi president

Alongside new deputy president

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 28 September 2021 • 1 min read
The Insurance Institute of London (IIL) has appointed Julian Enoizi as its new president and Christopher Lay, chief exeecutive of Marsh UK and Ireland, as deputy president.

Enoizi is chief executive of terrorism risk insurer Pool Re, and is responsible for repositioning the organisation and renegotiating its relationship with HM Treasury. 

He also sits on the advisory board of the OCED International Network on the Financial Management of Large-scale catastrophe and the CBI's Financial Services Council. 

Lay, who has been appointed deputy, brings 30-years' experience with global insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh, which includes various senior leadership positions in the UK, EMEA and North America. 

He also serves as the Country Corporate Office for Marsh McLennan in the UK, working with firms including Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman 

Enoizi said: "I feel humbled to have been appointed president of the IIL for the coming year. The CII and its Institutes play a unique role in unifying and cultivating our industry, and as the largest of these Institutes, the IIL occupies a position of responsibility during what I believe to be a defining moment for the insurance sector." 

Lay added: "I'm delighted to take on the position of Deputy President and have the opportunity to serve the Insurance Institute of London and support its vital work. At this time of immense challenge and opportunities, our industry has a critical role to play in ensuring we can capture the possibilities ahead." 

