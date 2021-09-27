Insurance market failing vulnerable consumers: IFoA report

These people are increasingly being quoted higher premiums or face being refused altogether, the report found.

This ‘poverty premium' - referring to the extra costs incurred by low-income households when purchasing the same or similar essential goods and services as households on higher incomes - is largely driven by factors out of people's control, such as where they can afford to live or their medical history.

The shift away from pooling of risks across many difficult people towards more granular pricing based on individuals has also exacerbated the increased premiums

The report includes testimony from many people in poverty. These people told IFoA they are also not in the position to assess if high premiums are reasonable or unfair, leaving them disadvantaged.

it cited an example whereby Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Black people are disproportionately likely to live in deprived areas - which can impact on the cost of insurance premiums. The research also found that people from Black, Asian and other ethnic minority households, lone parents, and disabled people were less likely to hold any insurance.

Call to action

The IFoA and FBD are now calling on government intervention to support these consumers.

The bodies are asking the government to set minimum level of protection required for all, including low income families, so they can remain financially resilient.

The government is also being advised to explore the delivery of a minimum level of protection, through policy interventions such as extending the Flood Re model of insurance.

The IFoA and FBD are also calling for the FCA to examine the issue from a regulatory perspective, with the watchdog and government to work together to find solutions for vulnerable consumers.

David Heath, chair of the IFoA policy advisory group, said this issue had been highlighted by the disproportionate impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At a time when adequate protection is more important than ever, [low income households are] facing the most difficulty in securing affordable insurance that would provide a much-needed safety net," said Heath.

"As government and industry consider how best to address the challenges highlighted by the pandemic, we would urge them to consider the creation of a more sustainable social and economic system which provides everyone with accessible and affordable insurance."

Martin Coppack, director at Fair By Design, commentd: "As companies become more able to individually price risk and move away from more mutual forms of pricing we are being left with a two-tier market - one that works for the most healthy and wealthy in society.

"The poverty premium means that households often go without insurance, and they often have to resort to other more costly ways to protect themselves such as credit.

"To level up our communities, regulators, policymakers and industry need to work together to make sure people on low incomes can access the protection they need at a price they can afford."