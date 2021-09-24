IPAW: A call to action on income protection from the IPTF

The fifth and final day of the IPTF's Income Protection Awareness Week reviewed the week's content, publicised industry pledges and included the IPTF's recommendations for how to make a difference on IP now.

The inaugural Income Protection Awareness Week (IPAW) has come to a close and the IPTF co-chairs took the opportunity to look back on the how the week's discourse unfolded.

Describing it was the "shortest but arguably most important session of the week," Jo Miller reviewed Tuesday's sessions which explored the need to reframe the mortgage protection conversation to include IP, Katie Crook-Davies examined the wealth advisory space and how to remove the protection ‘elephant in the room' on Wednesday, before Andrew Wibberley picked over Thursday's sessions on the importance of the claims and underwriting process to IP.

Throughout the week, the IPTF has asked protection market participants to make a pledge of action on the back of the IPAW content, in order to go beyond content and begin making an impact and changing behaviours.

A range of pledges from across the industry, encompassing advisers, brokers and insurance providers were included in the IPTF's video montage, followed by pledge messages from some of the protection's most well-known figureheads, including Emma Thomson, Johnny Timpson, Tom Baigrie and Richard Kateley.

To encourage more advisers to increase their participation with IP, the IPTF co-chairs detailed five tips on how to begin the journey of selling IP:

Seek out additional training.

Identify your opportunities and review you client base to identify where those opportunities are.

Commit to having the IP conversation.

Make some noise...to highlight the need for and benefits of IP

Keep in touch with the IPTF.

To close IPAW, the IPTF also made its own pledges:

"We pledge to support you in the pledges you make and shout about the successes with all our might. There will be plenty of articles, newsletters, presentations and the like, and we want to pepper those with all those good pledges. We also pledge to make as many connections as possible within the industry, to particularly help out those new advisers starting out on their IP journey," said Crook-Davies.

"We pledge to listen to all your feedback on this event. We know it's cliche but it's more true in the virtual world than ever, but we really do need to hear the good, the bad and the ugly from your side. Let us know the things that made a difference for you and we'll do what we can to build on that in the future," said Miller.

"We pledge that if that feedback is overwhelmingly positive, that we will at least seriously consider doing something a little bit like this, but bigger and better...next year. In all seriousness, we have been taken away by how many people across the industry have got behind [IPAW] and the pledge there is from our hearts," said Wibberley.

You can find all the Income Protection Awareness Week content on-demand here and get involved on social media with the hashtags #IPAW and #LetsTalkIP.