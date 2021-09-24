Bupa Insurance and Mayo Clinic Healthcare partner on treatment provision

Two-year agreement

The partnership will open healthcare treatments to Bupa policyholders at the recently opened clinic in Portland Place, London.

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, Bupa's UK health insurance customers will have access to care at Mayo Clinic Healthcare, including consultations, diagnostics, endoscopy, MRI and CT services.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare also provides a secondary clinical review for Bupa customers who may benefit from CAR-T cell therapy, a "complex breakthrough treatment" which uses patients' own immune system cells to treat a small number of advanced cancers. 

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa Insurance, commented: "Mayo Clinic Healthcare's reputation speaks for itself, so its new London clinic is a great addition to the portfolio of hospitals and clinics where our customers can receive treatment and care. It shares our customer focus and commitment to delivering the best outcomes for them."

G. Anton Decker, gastroenterologist and president of Mayo Clinic International, said: "The relationship with Bupa is an important part of the evolution and growth of Mayo Clinic Healthcare We are privileged to partner with Bupa and it affirms our commitment to care for patients in comprehensive and collaborative ways."

John Brazier
