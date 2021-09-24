Aston Lark targets further organic growth in employee benefits and health insurance

Aston Lark Group chief executive Peter Blanc stated that the broker had "ambitious growth plans" for its employee benefits and health insurance businesses, and has continued its acquisition-based strategy throughout 2021.

Earlier this week the firm announced the acquisition of Bournemouth-based PMI specialist, The Health Insurance Company, following its capture of professional indemnity insurance (PII) broker, Plester Group, in August.

In February this year, Aston Lark confirmed the acquisition of two broker firms - individual health specialist, Right to Health, and business and individual broker, The Health Insurance Specialists. This on the back of its acquisition of employee benefits intermediary Private Healthcare Managers (PHM) in August last year.

Blanc detailed that the firm had "no plans to stop there" following the announcement of its latest acquisition.

"The provision of both employee benefits and personal health insurance has never been more in focus than it is today. The pandemic has pushed the importance and value of these benefits right to the top of the agenda of both employers and employees," he explained.

"So much so, we are seeing record organic growth within our employee benefits and personal health insurance division, with the intention of bolstering this growth with further acquisitions."