Government unveils flexible working proposals to strengthen employee rights

The proposals are aimed at making flexible working part of the "DNA of businesses" in the UK by increasing employee wellbeing and business productivity.

Under the plan, announced yesterday (23 September), approximately 2.2 million workers in the UK would have the right to request flexible working from the first day of their employment.

The consultation focuses beyond working from home, considering a range of flexible working methods such as job-sharing, flexitime, compressed, annualised and staggered hours, as well as phased retirement.

The government stated that the introduction of wider flexible working arrangements will allow employees to better manage life and work balance, especially in the cases of those with childcare commitments or other caring responsibilities, as well as ensuring that people who are under-represented in Britain's workforce, such as new parents or disabled people, have access to more opportunities.

The proposals consider whether limiting an employee's application for flexible working to one per year "continues to represent the best balance between individual and business needs." The consultation also looks at cutting the current 3-month period an employer has to consider any request.

Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, commented: "It was once considered a ‘nice to have', but by making requests a day one right, we're making flexible working part of the DNA of businesses across the country.

"A more engaged and productive workforce, a higher calibre of applicants and better retention rates - the business case for flexible working is compelling."

The proposals did acknowledge that it would not be possible for all employers to offer flexible working models for their employees and hat businesses should be able to reject requests "if they have sound business reasons" while stating it will also "respect freedom of contract rather than prescribing specific arrangements in legislation."

Commenting on the proposals, Zurich UK chief executive, Tim Bailey, said: We welcome the launch of this consultation. Zurich has been a flexible working employer for over a decade with employees now benefiting from a hybrid approach to working arrangements. As the first company in the UK to advertise all vacancies with the option of part time, full time, job share or flexible working, we've seen more than double the number of applicants from men and women for new roles.

"By offering roles that fit flexibly around family life, employers open the doors to a much wider pool of untapped talent. This will also help people progress into higher paid jobs whilst fitting other commitments around their careers. Workers want a new deal and there's a danger that businesses that don't get on board, won't be able to compete for the best candidates."