IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

While previous sessions this week have focused on the need for mortgage protection advisers to reframe their conversations with clients to include IP and dispelling popular misconceptions about IP in the wealth advice space, today's IPAW sessions (23 September) addressed the challenges and opportunities around IP claims and underwriting.

Featuring a host of underwriters and claims specialists from insurance providers, much of the day's presentations and discussions aimed to address the popular myths that continue to hinder IP claims and underwriting.

During her presentation, AIG Life's head of underwriting strategy, Helen Croft, explored some of the key myths that persist concerning IP underwriting from the three main fundamental elements of the process: medical, financial, and occupational.

Croft explained that while underwriting for IP is often seen as too complex or time consuming, too cumbersome, that people with medical conditions won't be able to find cover or that their employment status may preclude them from IP, these are often not the case and that industry statistics or underwriting knowledge can be used to assuage these notions that can be a barrier to IP sales.

"The messages that I want you to go away with are: that IP isn't as complex as you might think it is; most people that apply for income protection get an immediate decision through the online system; there are tools available to help you understand the levels of cover that are available; and that IP is available in a wide range of scenarios where you might think it wouldn't be," Croft summarised.

In a similar fashion, Legal & General's underwriting and claims director, David Banks, spent time reviewing and addressing the popular misconceptions around IP claims, to get "under the skin" of the process.

Drawing on L&G's claims statistics from 2019, Banks worked through several of the outstanding misconceptions about IP claims, including that pay outs take too long, too much evidence is required to support a claim, and that changes to income or ongoing income will negatively affect a claim.

However, the most notable and enduring misconception addressed was that IP claims do not get paid out. On this, Banks said: "A common theme amongst speedy, successful claims is the quality of advice the customer has received. Typically, this includes a thorough pre-sale financial assessment, cover tailored with a full understanding of the customer's existing sick pay arrangements, and honest disclosure of their medical history."

Speakers from LifeSearch and Aviva also offered insights into client IP journeys, presenting case studies in successful claims and exploring how elements such as Covid-19 can be addressed within claims, as well as various support services included as part of IP policies.

Opportunities and access

A panel discussion reviewed many of the themes discussed within the claims and underwriting presentations, including the adviser perspective from Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributors Group and managing director at Cura Financial Services.

Knowles said that while there are instances where the IP claims process can be more complex compared to that found for life insurance or critical illness policies, the wider variety of providers and options that now exist in the marketplace means there are also more opportunities to be found for advisers, referencing elements such as different deferral and claims periods.

Picking up on how IP has changed for those that are coming back to the product or advising, Anna Rogers, head of underwriting and claims at LV=, said that it is not only the underwriting process that has changed over the last five to 10 years, but it was also the IP product itself as well.

"The vast majority of providers now only offer you own occupation definition; 10 years ago you'd have had a lot more complexity there with different providers looking at whether or not you have to be incapacitated, doing occupations you were suited to, doing various activities of work.

"These day's it's the norm that if the customer can't perform their own duties or occupation, that makes a valid claim. That is much easier for advisers to explain and for customers to understand," Rogers commented.

Addressing the issue of how the Access to Insurance initiative has progressed and what its impact has been on the IP space, Royal London's chief underwriter, Craig Paterson, said that insurers are still "not flexile enough" when dealing with customers who may face obstacles in securing cover.

"As insurers we want to cover as many people as possible, it is in our interest to attract as much business as we can, but we do have a tricky balance to strike between opening up access as much as possible, ensuring that we are charging an accurate price versus the number of claims that we expect to receive, and also making sure that we give customers and product they can claim on," he said.

Paterson commented that this balance has not yet been struck and that insurers, including Royal London, "have to get more creative in this space," pointing to treating customer on a more induvial basis as one way to do so.

"There is so much more to do. I absolutely believe that for customers who have had heart disease or cancer, that insurers must have the wherewithal to come up with a way to offer these customers cover," he concluded.

